Joe Biden: Applause for the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu

In his speech in Poland, US President Joe Biden referred to Moldova twice and to Maia Sandu, while the president of the Republic of Moldova was also there.

Biden praised the “determination of the Moldovan people to live in freedom, to be independent and to integrate into the European Union”, immediately after saying directly to Maia Sandu: “Mrs. President Sandu, I am proud to be with you and the freedom-loving people of Moldova. Ms. Sandu, we are proud to be with you today! Applause for Madam President!”

In his speech Joe Biden said: “No, You will not take away my country, No, You will not take away my freedom and No, You will not take away my future!” To the Russian people, the United States and Europe do not want to control and destroy Russia. Putin can stop this war anytime, just one word is needed!.

Former Romanian FM Cristian Diaconescu said that Biden’s mentioning Moldova and Maia Sandu is “a categorical and clear signal for Russia, but also for those who are looking for a brutal change of leadership in Chisinau”.

Biden meets B9 Summit leaders, including Iohannis

On, Wednesday, in Warsaw, American President Joe Biden is meeting with the group of nine leaders of NATO member countries from Central and Eastern Europe, in the presence of NATO head Jens Stoltenberg. President Klaus Iohannis is also participating in the B9 Summit, and he will give a speech at 3:00 p.m.

Biden “will meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9), a group of NATO allies on our eastern flank, in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, to reaffirm the unwavering support of the US for the security of the Alliance”, the White House says in a statement.

This demonstration of support, scheduled to take place at the presidential palace in Warsaw, aims to renew the guarantees for the nine countries (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary), whose common point is that they were part of the former Soviet bloc or the Warsaw Pact and are on the eastern flank of NATO.

The B9 Summit is taking place in the context of one year since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, and aims to continue coordination between the Allies on the Eastern Flank of NATO and the US, against the background of the security challenges generated by the war