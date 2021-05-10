Joe Biden attends Bucharest Format Summit through video conference. Iohannis: A strong sign of solidarity

U.S. President Joe Biden has attended the Bucharest Format Summit through video conference, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the host of the summit, announced on his Twitter page.

The US President had a video call intervention at the summit held in Bucharest this afternoon. The summit, also attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, is meant to prepare the NATO Summit due in Brussels on June 14.

President Iohannis said in an opening speech that the presence of the American President is very important while sending a strong signal of solidarity.

“It is a real pleasure to be your host today. Thanks you for accepting the invitation. This B9 format discussion is very relevant and opportune before the NATO Summit in Brussels. I take this opportunity to welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. At the same time, the presence of the USA President Joe Biden sends a strong signal of solidarity.



The reinforcement and deepening of the trans-Atlantic connection, which remains the foundation of our alliance, represents a goal for all of us”, Klaus Iohannis stated.

The Romanian head of state pointed out that the allies need to continue enhancing the deterrence and the defence factors on the Eastern flank. “We have all witnessed recently the reinforcement of the Russian Federation’s troops in the Black Sea region. We need to continue the NATO 2030 reflection process. I would like to thank NATO Secretary General for his efforts. We all want our alliance to be stronger and more relevant worldwide. For this we need to adopt a new strategic concept. All these elements are defining the very essence of our alliance. All these elements are on the agenda of today’s debates and I am convinced they have your consent”, President Iohannis told his guests.

“Glad to welcome @POTUS @JoeBiden to #Bucharest9 Summit which I host in Bucharest today.Together w/President @AndrzejDuda we’ll also welcome B9 HoS & @jensstoltenberg , in preparation of NATO Summit, focusing on Transatlantic ties, #NATO2030 , defence&deterrence on #EasternFlank”, reads Klaus Iohannis’ had tweeted before the summit.

According to the official agenda, President Joe Biden and state secretary Antony Blinken will attend online the summit with the allies from the NATO’s Eastern flank. The two American officials will be live from the White House, at 13:00hrs local time. Biden’s intervention will take 30 minutes and it will be without media attendance.

Bucharest Format Summit (B9) is scheduled to start today at 16:00hrs. Polish President will attend physically, while the other heads of state will be online: Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Hungary, and also NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.