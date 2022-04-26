Joe Biden has appointed Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine 

US President Joe Biden has named Bridget Brink, a longtime diplomat, as the new US ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said on Monday. She will have a crucial position, which has been vacant for almost three years, at a time when Washington is increasing its support for Ukraine in order to repel the Russian invasion, Reuters reports.

Brink, who is currently the US Ambassador to Slovakia, has been a career diplomat for the past 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in various positions in the State Department and in the White House National Security Council.

A native of Michigan, who speaks Russian, “Brink’s decades of experience make it particularly appropriate for this time in the history of Ukraine,” according to a State Department statement.

The position she will hold has remained vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly recalled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019. She will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

The US will start opening its embassy in Ukraine by sending ambassadors to Lviv only on short trips, not the complete reopening of the embassy in Kyiv, reports The Guardian. US officials also confirmed that they hope to send diplomats to Kyiv, but said that this depends on the security situation.

