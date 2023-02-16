Joe Biden to meet Klaus Iohannis and the leaders of the NATO format Bucharest 9 in Poland

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate, on Wednesday in Poland, in a meeting of the leaders of the NATO Bucharest 9 (B9) format, which also includes Romania, during his visit to Warsaw, where the topic of support for Ukraine will be discussed, the US ambassador says in Poland, Mark Brzezinski.

American President Joe Biden will arrive in Poland on Monday, for a scheduled visit to this country, which will last until Wednesday. Biden will give a speech Tuesday night in Warsaw, where he is expected to thank Poland for its role in the context of the war in Ukraine and its aftermath, as a NATO ally on the border, US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski said in an interview with TVN24, quoted by the local publication TVP.info.

“It is a historic moment. Never before has the US president been to Poland twice in one year. It is a great honor,” said the ambassador. “There will be a time when you will be able to see the President of the United States in person, talking to you about the crisis that is happening in Central Europe today.”

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and on Wednesday he will also participate in a NATO meeting in the Bucharest 9 format, which will also be attended by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis.

Asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the B9 meeting, Brzezinski said: “It’s a meeting of Bucharest 9 leaders. They will talk about common defense, how they will continue to support Ukraine. I think it will be a meeting of those leaders”.

The American ambassador does not expect Zelenski to come to Poland. He also says that President Biden’s visit will be limited to Warsaw and the schedule is still being worked out.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said Monday that the government in Warsaw wants US President Joe Biden to “announce the establishment of permanent NATO military bases” in Poland during his visit to the country next week.