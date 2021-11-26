Journalist Dan Carbunaru, the spokesperson of Ciuca Cabinet

Journalist Dan Cărbunaru, founder of Calea Europeană news portal, will be the new spokesperson of Ciucă Government.

“I accepted with responsibility this proposal from PM Ciuca. I hope I can contribute with my expertize to a as good as possible governmental communication”, Dan Cărbunaru told HotNews.ro.

Dan Cărbunaru has an over 20-20 year experience in mass media. He worked as a journalist at Mediafax, Gândul, TVR, B1 TV.He also ran the Interior Ministry’s press department during 2005 – 2007. In 2006, Dan Cărbunaru founded Calea Europeană news platform.