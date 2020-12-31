JusMin to send CSM draft bill to disband controversial special section for investigation magistrates

special section for investigating magistrates. The minister said he wants the draft bill adopted by the Parliament no later than the end of March. The new Justice minister Stelian Ion has announced he will send to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) a draft bill to disband the controversial. The minister said he wants the draft bill adopted by the Parliament no later than the end of March.

Stelian Ion also explained that only the part referring to disbanding the special section had remained in the draft law, as the other articles referring to the so-called “super immunity” of the judges and prosecutors had been removed.

The initial draft bill said that starting criminal prosecution against magistrates should be conditioned by the Prosecutor General’s go-ahead, while prosecutors and judges should be sent to court only with the permission of the CSM’s sections.

The bill to disband the special section must first get the green light by the CSM, then it must be Okayed by the Government and after that it will be tabled in Parliament.

The new Justice minister voiced hope that the law is adopted by the end of March at the latest and “things will get back to normal.” “It is a reasonable time frame and it can be achieved, but it is not only up to the ministry. It will also depend on the Parliament , but we have a good collaboration with the Parliament and I am convinced things will speed up there as well”, Stelian Ion stated. The JusMin added that he will send today a response to GRECO, mentioning that the current ruling programme has made a priority out of disbanding the special section for investigating magistrates. GRECO asked the Romanian authorities back then to disband the special section for investigating magistrates. Last year,asked the Romanian authorities back then to disband the