Justice Ministry announced the proposals for the General Prosecutor’s Office and DNA Heads

The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday the proposals for the position of general prosecutor of the High Court Prosecutor’s Office and chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate.

Alex Florin Florența is the proposal of the Ministry of Justice for the position of general prosecutor, and Marius Ionuț Voineag for the position of chief prosecutor of the DNA.

The Ministry of Justice states in a statement that in the analysis of the candidacies and the formulation of the proposals, multiple data and documents found in the file of each candidacy were taken into account. The reasoned proposals of the Minister of Justice will be submitted to the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), in order to issue its reasoned advisory opinion.

The current head of the General Prosecutor’s Office, Gabriela Scutea, and Alex Florin Florența, from the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, participated in the test of the interview for the position of general prosecutor.

For the position of DNA chief prosecutor, the current head of the Directorate, Crin Bologa, and Marius Ionuţ Voineag, prosecutor within the institution, participated in the interview.

Between February 20 and 23, the prosecutors participating in the selection held, in front of the Minister of Justice and the interview committee, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice, an interview consisting of supporting the project regarding the exercise of the specific duties of the management position for which they are applying, the verification of their managerial skills and communication and evaluation of aspects related to the way it relates to the values ​​of the profession and the position for which he is applying.

According to G4Media, Marius Voineag is deputy of the Section for Criminal Investigation and Forensics in the General Prosecutor’s Office and former head of the Service for Combating Economic-Financial Macrocrime within DIICOT. As a case prosecutor, Voineag instrumented one of the files of Sorin Ovidiu Vântu and trade unionist Liviu Luca, the Ultrapro Computers file, the capital market manipulation file regarding the former head of SIF Banat Dragoș Bîlteanu, and at the General Prosecutor’s Office he instrumented files of smuggling and illegal obtaining of funds. Prosecutor Voineag wrote in his wealth declaration that he received 502,500 lei at the baptism party.

Alex Florin Florența is a DIICOT prosecutor and was the counter-candidate of the current head of the General Prosecutor’s Office, Gabriela Scutea, whose activity he openly criticized during the interview for the position of chief prosecutor. Florence spoke of the passivity of the prosecutor’s office and told journalists that “the Public Ministry no longer assumes any active role in what it means to start criminal investigations”.