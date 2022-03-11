Kamala Harris meets President Iohannis in Bucharest, reaffirms US commitment to defend NATO territory. Iohannis: no data that Romania is targeted by Russia’s aggression

In her visit to Romania since she took office, the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has met Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest in Friday, stating that her presence here comes to reaffirm the Unites States’ commitment to defend every inch of NATO’s territory.

Kamala Harris thanked for the warm welcome and friendship, also thanking Romanians for “being absolutely extraordinary” and for proving “generosity and courage”.

I saw how you welcomed the refugees and how your proved to be so courageous.

I am here to reaffirm the USA commitment. We shall defend every inch of NATO territory. The power of our alliance is now stronger than ever and includes our commitment to defend our principles and the territorial integrity. We have proven the USA commitment to Romania;s security, we sent recently 1,000 troops in Romania, she stated, adding that 2,000 military are ready to defend the Eastern flank of the alliance, as they reinforced actions of collective defense and deterrence, the US top official stated, underlining that the US-Romania relation is a strong and long lasting one, that will continue over years.

Harris thanked President Iohannis for his leadership on the NATO’s Eastern flank.

In his turn, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that Kamala Harris’ visit reflects once again the depth of the partnership.

“Security starts at home. In this regard, we have decided to increase defense spending from 2% of GDP to 2.5%. The ongoing US dialogue with Romania has made an essential contribution to the united and strong international response to Russia’s actions. There was a strong and prompt response to sanctions against Russia and NATO alliance measures,” Iohannis said.

“NATO will act without hesitation to defend every allied state, including Romania. It’s a scenario we all want to avoid. But we, as allies, will not give up a single millimeter on the fulfillment of our commitments. We thanked for these unshakable security guarantees, the strongest in our history, thanks to which every Romanian citizen can rest assured. We thanked for the consolidation of the allied military presence in Romania and we discussed the long-term increase of the American military presence in Romania. We assessed the long-term implications of the invasion in Ukraine. We have agreed to cooperate to continue efforts to strengthen NATO’s southern flank defensive stance. I stressed that it is necessary to operationalize the NATO combat group in Romania as soon as possible. Romania considers it necessary to rethink the substantial approach of NATO’s position on the eastern flank. We need a strong presence as soon as possible,” the Romanian head of state further stated.

Asked if the US plan to supplement troops in Romania and if they have information that the war will spread to Romania, Kamala Harris reiterated that the United States is committed and involved. It is a dynamic situation and we are always evaluating the situation. As for what might happen, Putin’s behavior, I can’t speculate, but we’re very firm. An attack on a NATO member is an attack on everyone, Harris said.

Iohannis also said that there is no data that Romania is targeted for an aggression by Russia. “It is clear, however, that this war has certainly produced a result: NATO unity and the determination of the Allies to stand together and defend themselves.”

As for energy security topic, the Romanian President pointed out that this crisis is a historic opportunity to move towards a true European energy independence from Russian gas. “We launched in the margin of COP 26 from Glasgow the joint project Romania – USA the project of small modular nuclear reactors, we agreed to continue the project,” Iohannis informed.