Kathleen Ann Kavalec – nominated by Biden as US Ambassador to Bucharest

On Friday, US President Joe Biden nominated Kathleen Ann Kavalec for the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Romania.

This is the first time the US administration has nominated a woman for the post of ambassador in Bucharest.

Kavalec is a career diplomat in the US State Department, currently head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and has been seconded to this position since 2019.

She previously served as Deputy Secretary of the Washington State Department of European and Asian Affairs. Prior to that, she was the Director of the Russian Business Office and Deputy Head of the UNESCO Mission in Paris.

“Kavalec oversaw major U.S. foreign assistance programs as Deputy Coordinator for Assistance in the European Bureau, and as Director for Conflict Prevention in the Office of the Coordinator for Reconstruction and Stabilization”, reads a press release by the White House.

Kathleen Ann Kavalec previously worked at the US Embassy in Bucharest. She has also been a cultural affairs officer at the US Embassy in our country, a political adviser at the US Embassy in Kyiv and a political officer at the US Embassy in Moscow twice.

Kavalec was born in California, California, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Berkely and a master’s degree in diplomacy from Georgetown University in Washington DC. Kavalec is the recipient of numerous State Department awards, as well as the Presidential Rank Award.

She is fluent in five languages, including Romanian, as well as Spanish, Portuguese, French and Russian.