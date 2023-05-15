King Charles III will come on an official visit to Romania on June 2, official sources say

King Charles III of Great Britain will come to Romania on June 2, official sources told Romanian mass media. The newly crowned king will come to Bucharest, but he will also visit his residence in Viscri.

Charles III will arrive in Romania on June 2 and will be received at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. According to the cited sources, he will not be accompanied by Queen Camilla, his wife.

The King will travel during the visit to his residence in Viscri. The last visit of Charles, then Prince of Wales, took place in May 2022.

King Charles has no less than 10 properties in Romania, the most famous of which is the one in Viscri.

The former Prince of Wales, Charles fell in love with the Transylvanian villages in 1998, when he visited our country for the first time. After a few years, in 2006, he bought his first house in Romania, a traditional house in the village of Viscri, in Brașov county. He later bought other properties, also in Transylvania, and continued to come to our country whenever he had the opportunity.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were crowned on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London, in during an official ceremony watched by the whole world.

King Charles III, formerly Prince of Wales, assumed the throne of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, becoming head of state of the United Kingdom as well as 14 other countries, including Canada, Australia and the Bahamas, upon the death of his mother, the Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.