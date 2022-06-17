King of Belgium in Romania, visits the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, received on Friday His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgium at the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base in Constanța County, where Belgium has about 300 soldiers deployed.

The visit of His Majesty Philippe, King of Belgium, takes place against the background of a high-level consolidated bilateral dialogue and close Romanian-Belgian cooperation in the field of defense, especially in the context of the Kingdom of Belgium’s participation with a contingent in the NATO Fighting Group.

In addition to the official talks, the two heads of state will meet with the Romanian, Belgian and other allied countries, deployed in Romania as part of the Allied effort to strengthen the position of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, given the worsening security situation due to Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine.