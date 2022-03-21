Klaus Iohannis-Boris Johnson phone talk on Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday about the situation in Ukraine ahead of this week’s NATO summit.

https://twitter.com/KlausIohannis/status/1505910502718939139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1505910502718939139%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digi24.ro%2Fstiri%2Fexterne%2Fklaus-iohannis-a-discutat-cu-boris-johnson-despre-razboiul-din-ucraina-1879305

Leaders of NATO member states will meet at a special summit this week, which will be attended by US President Joe Biden.

NATO is preparing decisions for the “next decade” that will strengthen the Allied presence on the Eastern Flank after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana announced in a recent interview to Digi24.