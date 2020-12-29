Klaus Iohannis-Maia Sandu meeting in Chisinau: Romania to provide up to 200,000 doses of anti-Covid vaccine to Moldova

Romania will provide Republic of Moldova with “up to 200,000 anti-Covid 19 vaccine doses” and will send a team of Romanian experts to Chisinau in the upcoming period to help the Moldovan authorities in this process, said Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a joint statement with the new President of the R. of Moldova, Maia Sandu, during the official visit he is paying to Chisinau.

This decision is part of a new support package from Romania for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova announced by the Romanian President today.

Other support measures include a sixth additional protocol to the bilateral agreement on the non-refundable grant worth EUR 100 million, on extending the validity of the Agreement, medicines, medical and protection devices for the Covid-19 patients and 6,000 of gas oil to support the Moldovan farmers.

“We’ll continue the support to enhance the civil society and the independent mass media in the Republic of Moldova, through a new financial aid in 2021, at least equal to the one granted in November 2020, namely EUR 250,000. We’ll initiate a deep cooperation on judiciary and anti-corruption fight. At the same time, we aim at signing as soon as possible a collaboration protocol on education during 2021-2025, which will enable us to endorse the reform process of the educational system in Moldova, as well as granting scholarships in the state pre-university and university systems,” said President Iohannis.

“Romania and Republic of Moldova reaffirm the special feature of the bilateral relation based on the language, culture and history community (…) Romania and Republic of Moldova also reconfirm that the Republic of Moldova’s natural place is within the European family“, says the joint statement signed by the two heads of state.

In her turn, the new Moldovan President Maia Sandu has told Klaus Iohannis that she is extremely happy to welcome him her in Chisinau, “after many years of freezing”.

“As of today, Moldova and Romania re-enter a natural, open and fraternal interaction. We are starting today a new stage of bilateral cooperation that will bring benefits to the citizens of both countries (…) Romania has been standing by us for better and for worse (…) Romania has also come up with investments in strategic fields, such as the Ungheni-Chisinau pipeline. Romania is our most important commercial partner. I underline our openness to the Romanian investments. Here is why it is so important for us to reform the judiciary and to fight an efficient battle against corruption”, said Moldovan President Maia Sandu.