Klaus Iohannis, New Year’s message: The historical challenges we have faced have highlighted the ability to remain in solidarity

President Klaus Iohannis sent a New Year’s message, pointing out that this year’s challenges – war, economic crisis – have made Romanians remain in solidarity.

“Dear Romanians, New Year’s Eve is always a moment full of meaning and emotion, because we celebrate the end of one stage and the beginning of a new one. Even though it has been a very difficult year for all of us, marked by deep crises and a terrible war going on at our borders, we look with hope and confidence to the new year 2023, which is about to begin.

The challenges of historic proportions that we have had to face have highlighted our strength of character, the ability to remain solidary, united and determined to successfully overcome any obstacles. Let us therefore learn to turn every crisis into an opportunity to become a better and stronger nation! Romania develops every day and makes visible progress in all fields. I urge you to work together so that our country can enjoy a prosperous future in peace and harmony! I wish you a happy new year! Happy New Yeary!”, Klaus Iohannis said in the message published by the Presidential Administration.