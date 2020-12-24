Klaus Iohannis, other six European Presidents sign joint endorsement statement for Maia Sandu

The presidents of Romania, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia have issued a joint endorsement statement for Moldova’s elected president, Maia Sandu, to be sworn in on Thursday.

“We, the Presidents of Romania, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia, congratulate Ms Maia Sandu on her inauguration as President of the Republic of Moldova. Maia Sandu has received a strong mandate from the citizens of Moldova who are expecting for a series of changes to happen, a more ambitious reform agenda, democracy and closer ties with the European Union,” reads the statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The seven heads of state voiced their entire support for Maia Sandu and her efforts to strengthen the implementation of reforms, “based on democratic values, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.”

“We endorse president Maia Sandu in her efforts to develop a functioning democratic system in the Republic of Moldova that reflects the will of the citizens. We are also willing to share our experience on reforms and the process of European integration, and to contribute thus to the prosperity and well-being of the Republic of Moldova on its way to the European Union,” the statement further says.

At the same time, the seven presidents reiterate their “firm” support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, as well as for the “European path” chosen by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova.