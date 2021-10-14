Klaus Iohannis tested for Covid-19 after he was contact of Latvia’s president who is infected

President Klaus Iohannis’ official visit to Latvia, which should have taken place on Friday and Saturday had been postponed after Latvia’s president had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Romanian head of state had contact with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, in Malmo, Sweden, so Iohannis was tested for COVID.

“The official visit of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to the Republic of Latvia, which should have taken place between October 15 and 16, has been postponed, given that the President of Latvia has been positively confirmed for SARS-CoV2 infection,” the Romanian Presidential Administration announced on Thursday.

The Presidential Administration later told Digi24 that President Klaus Iohannis was tested and the result was negative, after he returned from Sweden where he had contact with the Latvian President Egils Levits.

According to Latvian media, President Egils Levits, returning from a working visit to Sweden on Wednesday evening, underwent a rapid COVID-19 antigen test, which tested positive. Subsequently, the Latvian president performed the PCR test, which also confirmed the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The president of Latvia was to meet on Thursday with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, and on Friday with President Klaus Iohannis. The Latvian president personally called the Romanian head of state to explain the situation and to postpone the visit.