Klaus Iohannis to foreign ambassadors: “The success of completing the CVM in 2022 must be completed this year with the Schengen accession”

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, that 2023 should be the year of accession to Schengen. “Romania is prepared from all points of view,” says the president.
“The success of completing the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) in 2022 must be completed this year with the well-deserved accession to Schengen, because Romania is ready from all points of view. The place of Romania and its citizens is in the Schengen area”, Klaus Iohannis said.
The President thanked the states that supported Romania’s accession and stated that Romanian diplomacy will take all steps for a favorable decision.
“Thank you to all the states that supported us and we count on your continued support. I reaffirm in this framework that we will take all the steps that belong to us, at all levels and at all levels, so that Romania obtains a favorable decision for accession to the Schengen area”, declared Iohannis.
“Romania is definitely an important part of the solution to the security challenges that we are facing at European level. We contributed and we are contributing consistently to strengthening the EU’s security”, the Romanian head of state added.