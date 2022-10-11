Klaus Iohannis: We plan electric cable construction between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Romania is working with Georgia and other partner states to carry out some major strategic projects, a priority being the construction of an electric cable between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan, within the “Green Electricity Corridor”, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after meeting Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili.

The project aims to connect the Caspian Sea region with the Black Sea and the European Union area.

“I agreed with Madam President, during the discussions, that the physical interconnections at the Black Sea have an essential role in consolidating the stability and prosperity of this region, through its sustainable anchoring to the European space. In this sense, Romania is already working with Georgia and other partner states for the realization of major strategic projects.

Thus, we have as a priority the construction of an electric cable between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan, within the Green Electricity Corridor, which will connect the Caspian Sea region with the Black Sea and the European Union. It would be doubled by a Romania-Georgia optical fiber submarine cable for the development of digital connectivity between the European Union, Georgia and, further, to Central Asia“, President Iohannis said in the joint statement with his Georgian counterpart.

The head of state announced that work is being done with Georgia for the operationalization of the Black Sea-Caspian Sea freight corridor, an initiative of Romania.

“We are discussing the establishment of a regular ferry line on the Black Sea, connecting Romania to Georgia. This is an essential project for encouraging trade and improving connectivity between the European Union and Georgia,” the Romanian president also announced.

Klaus Iohannis also said that Romania is one of the strongest supporters of Georgia in the process of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

“As a concrete expression of our support, our country will take over, from January 1, the mandate of NATO Contact Point in Tbilisi“, said President Iohannis.