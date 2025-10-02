Korean National Foundation Day Reception on October 3
H.E. Kap-soo Rim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Romania, will host a Reception on the occasion of the National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Korea on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 18:00, at the Bucharest National Theatre. A distinguished group of government officials, members of the Parliament, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Korean community in Romania will participate.
The Reception will highlight the 35th Anniversary of Korea-Romania bilateral relations and their unprecedented progress over the past three years, particularly in high-level exchanges, economic cooperation, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
The official ceremony will begin with the welcoming remarks of H.E. Ambassador Kap-soo Rim, followed by congratulatory messages from H.E. Nicușor Dan, President of Romania, delivered by H.E. Cristian Diaconescu, Presidential Advisor for National Security and Head of the Chancellery of the President, and from H.E. Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania.
This year’s Reception will be even more special as it will deepen mutual understanding by showcasing a special performance by the renowned Korean group E-Ro Band, who will present traditional Korean songs, beautifully infused with modern interpretations. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy a performance on the traditional Korean string instrument, Haeguem.
In addition to the cultural program, guests will be introduced to presentations showcasing milestones in Korea’s transformation, including advancements in high-end technologies by leading Korean electronics companies, Samsung and LG, as well as innovations from Korea’s leading defense company, Hanwha Aerospace. The event will also provide an excellent opportunity to savor the flavors of traditional Korean cuisine, Hansik.
