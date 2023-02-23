Kremlin accuses Ukraine of wanting to “invade Transnistria”. Chisinau denies

Russia’s defense ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of “planning” to invade Transnistria after a “false flag operation”, according to the Russian RIA news agency, cited by The Guardian.

The Russian ministry claims Ukraine is planning to “arrange” an attack by Russian forces in Transnistria as a “pretext” to invade the breakaway Moldovan region. Separately, the Tass news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin as saying that the West had instructed the government in Chisinau to “cease all interaction” with the so-called government in Tiraspol. It is a new attempt by Russia and its propaganda to create tensions and stir spirits in the region. Earlier, President Maia Sandu accused Russia of trying to stage a coup d’état in the Republic of Moldova and drag Transnistria into war.

In recent months, Russia’s efforts to provoke new tensions with the Republic of Moldova and stir spirits in the region have become increasingly evident. In addition to the missiles flying over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, the rhetoric of Russian officials towards the government in Chisinau has become increasingly aggressive.

However, Chisinau denied Russia’s allegations.

“State authorities do not confirm the information disseminated this morning by the Russian Ministry of Defense. We call for calm and invite the public to follow the official and credible sources of the Republic of Moldova. Our institutions cooperate with foreign partners and, in case of danger to the country, they will inform the public without any delay,” reads a message from the Moldovan government published on its official Telegram channel.