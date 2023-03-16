Kremlin spokesman: Chisinau leadership “infected with a Russophobic bacteria”

The spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, has launched new accusations against the Republic of Moldova, saying that Moscow regrets the “unjustified prejudices” of the Republic of Moldova towards Russia, adding that the leaders in Chisinau were “infected with a Russophobic bacteria”.

The spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, said that Moscow regrets the “unjustified prejudices” of the Republic of Moldova against Russia, adding that the leaders from Chisinau were “infected with a Russophobic bacteria”.

Russia “was and will always remain willing to build good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations, including with Moldova. We regret that the current leadership of the Republic of Moldova has unjustified prejudices against Moscow, without any reason. It is possible that they were infected with a Russophobic bacteria” , said Dmitry Peskov, during a press conference.

According to the TASS news agency, he was asked by journalists if there is a “re-approachment plan” at the Kremlin towards the Republic of Moldova, as reported by the Western media.

Peskov said that he was not aware of such a plan, categorizing the articles in the Western press as “fake news”, without mentioning, however, which articles he was referring to.

Several press organizations, such as Süddeutsche Zeitung, Yahoo News or The Dossier Center, recently published a document entitled “The strategic objectives of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova”, which did not foresee a “re-approach” but rather a “de-Romanianization” plan ” in the Republic of Moldova and transforming this country into a satellite of Russia.