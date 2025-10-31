Trump administration officials have told allies that the troop reductions in Romania are just a first step, with further reductions to follow in Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia as early as mid-December. Kyiv Post, the publication that announced the troop withdrawals from Romania, reports. Stars and Stripes reports that approximately 3,000 troops will be withdrawn from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Trump administration is testing transatlantic patience again, discreetly sending a warning to several European capitals about its imminent plan to reduce, to a modest extent, American troops in Eastern Europe next month – a move that is already causing critical reactions in the US Congress and raising new questions about Washington’s long-term commitment to NATO’s eastern flank, comments Kyiv Post.

As outrage grows over the planned withdrawal of a U.S. rotational brigade from Romania, several sources told the Kyiv Post that the adjustment is just the first step.

Administration officials have told allies that the reductions in Romania are just the first phase, with further reductions in Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia set to take place as early as mid-December — a timeline that has raised questions among NATO diplomats as they assess what this means for deterrence on the alliance’s most exposed border, the source said.

Two Western officials familiar with U.S.-Europe talks said the Pentagon is considering a moderate troop reduction, partly because European land forces are now seen as better prepared than in previous years, making a limited recalibration of U.S. presence “appropriate.” The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said allies were informed to expect “the likelihood” of further adjustments next year, as current rotational deployments conclude.

A U.S. diplomatic document described the planned reductions in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia as “marginal.” To reassure concerned allies, administration officials emphasized that U.S. troop levels in Poland and the Baltic states—NATO’s most fortified positions on the eastern flank—will remain unchanged. They highlighted the “solid” defense spending of these countries and their close cooperation with U.S. forces, stressing that Washington’s commitment to NATO remains firm.

Reactions in the U.S. Congress

The announcement comes amid increasing bipartisan criticism—both Democrats and Republicans—of the initial decision regarding Romania, with both sides warning the move could embolden Moscow and undermine alliance unity.

On Thursday, Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio), head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, expressed “deep concern” over troop reductions in a frontline NATO country. “As head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, I am concerned by reports of U.S. troop reductions in Romania,” Turner wrote on social media, emphasizing the need for a “robust and firm” U.S. presence in Europe, especially given Russia’s ongoing aggressive behavior.

Incursions into Eastern Flank Airspace

Turner linked the troop issue directly to recent Russian challenges, citing deliberate airspace incursions over eastern flank countries as evidence of Moscow’s broader ambitions. “Russia’s aggressive actions against eastern flank countries, including intentional airspace incursions, highlight Russia’s ambitions beyond Ukraine,” he warned. He concluded that supporting NATO allies on the frontline is not only about reassurance but also about U.S. national security.

On the Democratic side, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued an equally sharp assessment. She called the reported reductions “a profoundly mistaken move that undermines U.S. efforts to pressure Putin to finally come to the negotiating table and to strengthen the ability of our European partners to defend themselves.”

Praise for Romania

Shaheen praised Romania as “a model ally,” noting its hosting of U.S. troops and its exemplary commitment to spending 5% of GDP on defense. “This decision sends exactly the wrong signal to Vladimir Putin as he continues his bloody campaign in Ukraine and tests NATO’s resolve with challenges to other frontline states,” she said, adding: “The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Romania directly undermines the recent and welcome efforts of President Trump to increase pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table.”

The senator also questioned whether the move was fully coordinated within the administration, suggesting that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Undersecretary Elbridge Colby may have acted without consulting the White House, the National Security Council, the State Department, or Congress. “President Trump must clarify our commitment to allies like Romania,” Shaheen warned, stressing that U.S. credibility within NATO is at stake.