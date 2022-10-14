Kyiv to get anti-aircraft systems from the US, Germany, France, Spain and the UK

The United States is currently pressuring Ukraine’s NATO allies to contribute to the urgent “patching” their air defenses by providing NATO-standard anti-aircraft systems that would create a real “air shield” for Ukraine, Le Monde reports.

TheSecretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has recently announced that Spain will deliver to Kyiv anti-aircraft systems “Aspide”, the local version of the US medium-range “Hawk” system. A similar announcement also came from Germany, which offered to provide state-of-the-art Iris-T systems.

At the same time, Great Britain announced that it would deliver “Amraam” missiles – used by NASAMS systems to the Ukrainians.

Such a layered defense will allow Ukraine to defend its strategic objectives: cities, infrastructure elements, power plants, against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and even drones. Two days ago, the White House announced the US award of medium-range anti-aircraft systems “NASAMS” to the Ukrainian military.