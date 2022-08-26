Labour minister: 1 million state employees get higher wages as of this month

The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance that all budget workers who have not yet reached the salaries provided for in the 2022 grid of the Salary Law will receive, starting in August of this year, a quarter of the difference between the amount provided for in this grid and the salaries in payment, the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, announced on Friday.

Roughly one million state employees will benefit from this increase. “Around 1 million, because from the 1.2 million budget workers, we have to subtract the medical staff and those who are at the salary level from 2022,” said the minister. The employees in the healthcare system are not included, as they have already reached the salary level stipulated for 2022, as well as other employees in certain ministries who already reached the level.

“Overall, the increases will be around the amount of 150 lei per employee and there are employees who will receive even less, and apart from the medical staff who we already know is at the level of 2022, there are also employees at the level of the Ministries who have already reached the threshold of 2022 and those will not have salary increases”, said the Minister of Labor, at the end of the Government meeting on Friday.

Budai said that these expenses will be made within the budget already approved at the beginning of this year.

“The budget impact is somewhere around 2.1 billion lei, but it is done with the inclusion of already approved budget expenses. You know that hiring for the second semester of 2022 has been blocked, at the beginning of the year those vacancies were budgeted, so we have savings and these expenses can be covered,” the minister added.

The Labour minister told mass media this week that the state employees, as well as the ones in the private business environment are all Romanian citizens and they have been affected by the recent increased prices.

Romania counts around 1.2 million state employees. Their number has increased in the past years in such key sectors as judiciary, tourism and labour. A previous wage hike has taken place in the healthcare system.