USR candidate Elena Lasconi, who entered the second round of the presidential election, appealed to Romanians to vote against the independent Călin Georgescu, who came in first place, saying that democracy was in danger.

“We must unite to defend our freedom. We must unite for democracy. We must show that we are stronger than what is dreamed of in Moscow,” she said. “For all those who believe in a dignified Romania, this result is yours. I promise that I will do everything to live up to the expectations of all Romanians. For those who voted for another candidate, I promise that I will be the president of all citizens. Dear Romanians, we hear you and we see you,” Lasconi stated.

She remarked that the fact that Marcel Ciolacu, the PSD candidate, accepted his defeat “is a gesture of normality.” “I want to build a Romania where you can live from your work, where you are respected for your work, where the state works for you, not you for it. We are tired of being despised by those who should defend us,” she continued.

“Romania is entering a new stage in history. For the first time, the system parties PSD and PNL have no representatives in the final race for the presidency. Yesterday’s vote was a vote of protest and exasperation,” Lasconi added.

“We are all aware that we are facing a danger that few thought possible. Let us be very clear, Călin Georgescu is an open admirer of Putin, he is open against NATO and the EU, he has a fascist, Ceausescu-like discourse. He wants to destroy everything on which all our prosperity is based. Without NATO we are at the mercy of Russia,” Lasconi warned.

“I guarantee all democratic forces that we will leave our pride in the closet and make concrete proposals to unite in the face of this danger. Our frustration and revolt must not become a vulnerability exploited by Russia. Let’s transform our anger into hope,” Lasconi added.

The USR candidate highlighted the differences between her and her opponent, Călin Georgescu, and asked Romanians to come in large numbers on December 1, for the parliamentary elections, and December 8, for the second round.

“If all reformist forces gather around USR, next Sunday we have the chance to demonstrate that we are stronger than Moscow dreams. I guarantee all democratic and pro-European forces that we will leave our pride in the closet and make proposals to unite in the face of this danger. USR is not perfect and I know that very well. But it has never betrayed the values ​​of the 1989 Revolution. Independence from Russia and the European path were our dream and 1989 and it is the dream that we must defend. The vote is against this government that mocked and humiliated Romanians with arrogance, high prices and taxes. We cannot let anger throw us back into the past. Let’s transform anger into hope. Hope is what takes us forward. I say this to many of those who voted for Călin Georgescu yesterday. Many of you did not know about Georgescu’s Putinism, that he is anti-NATO and EU, that he wants a Ceausescu-style isolation that before 1989 brought us cold and poverty. Thank you for yesterday’s mobilization and I look forward to seeing you again at the polls on December 1 and December 8.”

The conference comes after the USR president secured second place in the votes and qualified for the second round of the presidential elections to be held on December 8. The counting of the results from the first round of the presidential elections has been completed in all precincts, with the percentage of centralized minutes being 100%. In first place is Călin Georgescu – 22.94% who obtained 2,120,404 votes, 347,901 more than Elena Lasconi – 19.18%. The number of votes obtained by the USR candidate is 1,772,503, only 2,742 votes over Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) who, with the 1,769,761 votes, obtained only 19.15%.