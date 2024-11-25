USR candidate Elena Lasconi, who entered the second round of the presidential election, appealed to Romanians to vote against the independent Călin Georgescu, who came in first place, saying that democracy was in danger.
“We must unite to defend our freedom. We must unite for democracy. We must show that we are stronger than what is dreamed of in Moscow,” she said. “For all those who believe in a dignified Romania, this result is yours. I promise that I will do everything to live up to the expectations of all Romanians. For those who voted for another candidate, I promise that I will be the president of all citizens. Dear Romanians, we hear you and we see you,” Lasconi stated.
She remarked that the fact that Marcel Ciolacu, the PSD candidate, accepted his defeat “is a gesture of normality.” “I want to build a Romania where you can live from your work, where you are respected for your work, where the state works for you, not you for it. We are tired of being despised by those who should defend us,” she continued.
“Romania is entering a new stage in history. For the first time, the system parties PSD and PNL have no representatives in the final race for the presidency. Yesterday’s vote was a vote of protest and exasperation,” Lasconi added.
“We are all aware that we are facing a danger that few thought possible. Let us be very clear, Călin Georgescu is an open admirer of Putin, he is open against NATO and the EU, he has a fascist, Ceausescu-like discourse. He wants to destroy everything on which all our prosperity is based. Without NATO we are at the mercy of Russia,” Lasconi warned.
“I guarantee all democratic forces that we will leave our pride in the closet and make concrete proposals to unite in the face of this danger. Our frustration and revolt must not become a vulnerability exploited by Russia. Let’s transform our anger into hope,” Lasconi added.
