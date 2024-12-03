Marcel Ciolacu discussed with Elena Lasconi on Tuesday a pro-European parliamentary majority and how they could achieve a government that supports the same values. Even though the PSD leader did not express whether the social democrats support the USR candidate in the presidential elections, he conveyed to Lasconi that Romania’s European path must continue, and our country’s place is in the EU, NATO and the Schengen area.

“Today, I had a meeting with Mrs. Elena Lasconi, the USR candidate who reached the second round of the presidential elections, with whom I discussed a pro-European parliamentary majority and solutions to achieve a government that supports the same values. I will also meet with the leaders of the other political parties that have already announced that they want to be part of a government formula that will continue Romania’s development using European money. It is essential to maintain Romania’s current direction: alongside the European Union, NATO and in the Schengen area,” Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He also told Elena Lasconi “what I will tell all the political leaders I will discuss, namely that I will seek to apply the message sent by Romanians in the elections: our country’s European path must continue only by defending more resolutely the traditional values, national identity and faith of this nation.”

PSD decided on Monday evening not to make any recommendations to voters for December 8, Marcel Ciolacu claiming that “Romanians must decide for themselves what is best for them”.

A discussion between Elena Lasconi and Marcel Ciolacu, this time by phone, also took place on Monday evening, according to political sources close to PSD. Lucian Romașcanu, PSD spokesperson, confirmed that Elena Lasconi and Marcel Ciolacu will meet on Tuesday, emphasizing that it will focus mainly on forming a majority in Parliament.

“Meetings are underway with all political actors. I understand that today there will be a meeting between Mr. Ciolacu and Mrs. Lasconi (…). We will see what the conclusion will be. I believe that the obvious decision regarding the choice of a name to be supported or not to choose a name to be supported (in the 2nd round of the presidential elections – ed.) was taken yesterday in a party leadership forum. I believe that it is a wise decision for the PSD not to urge one side or the other, especially since we have seen that we are at a time when such urges can have contradictory effects”, said Romașcanu.

Moreover, PSD spokesman said that, if the PSD decides to participate in the government after Sunday’s parliamentary elections, it would be normal for Marcel Ciolacu to be prime minister, mentioning though that it is a “strictly personal opinion”.

“I think it is natural that, if there is a PSD decision to go to government and to provide the prime minister, that Mr. Ciolacu should be the nomination (for prime minister – ed.). This is a strictly personal opinion. It will be a decision of the CPN (ed. n.: National Political Council) next Monday”, Romașcanu said at the PSD headquarters.

On Monday, after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) validated the first round of the presidential elections, Elena Lasconi (who is running in the second round against Călin Georgescu, an independent candidate) said that she would also talk to PSD leaders: “I want to talk directly with everyone and I am a president who will unite these forces for democracy in Romania.” Marcel Ciolacu, however, refused to say clearly who he supports in the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday, December 8.

Former Prime Minister and PSD leader Victor Ponta also said he agrees with the party’s decision not to support a specific candidate in Sunday’s second round of presidential elections and that he was part of it. He told Digi24 on Tuesday that he “definitely” will not vote for USR candidate Elena Lasconi, but refused to say whether he will vote for ultranationalist Călin Georgescu.

On the other hand, PSD MEP Vasile Dîncu told Digi24 that no party leader supports independent presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and that the party has a clear, pro-European orientation. However, no one from the PSD leadership has clearly expressed support for any presidential candidate.

“There are no camps within the PSD, there is no fragmentation, no one forbids us, the party members, to express what we want. But there is still, in certain important political moments – and for us it is an important political moment – there is a line that we must respect, by the fact that we are social democrats,” said Dîncu.

He recalled that USR has vehemently criticized the PSD until now. “When you run for president and you think that you will enter the second round, you also give signals to the other electorate, which is not yours. That is, when you spend an entire campaign demonizing the PSD, saying that it is the enemy of Romania, now it is very complicated to negotiate with the electorate. Mrs. Lasconi must talk to our electorate, to convince it,” said Dîncu.