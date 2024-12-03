Lasconi, message to Diaspora and entrepreneurs: “Romania is at a turning point”
USR candidate in the second round of the presidential elections, Elena Lasconi, had two messages today, one for the Romanians in Diaspora, another one for entrepreneurs.
She told Romanians in the diaspora that she understands their anti-system will and that she is the only anti-system candidate: “I am sure that you also do not want a president who threatens to take Romania out of the European Union and NATO or who declares that he is glad that we did not enter Schengen.”
“Dear Romanians in the diaspora, I know that you also want a strong and safe Romania, where you can return at any time, with the confidence that things have changed. And I know that your vote is an anti-system vote and it is normal to vote against those who drove you out of the country. But the only anti-system candidate is me. I am the one who opposed the system since my first candidacy in 2020. I am the one who was targeted by the fraudulent recount of votes. “I am, in fact, the one who bothers them and who really wants to change the destiny of this country,” Lasconi tells the diaspora in a video message published on Tuesday evening on her Facebook account.
She says that Romania is at a turning point and is ready to change, but “the question for us is whether we change it for better or for worse, whether we choose the well-being of the European Union or the poverty of a country with closed borders, whether we choose the peace guaranteed by NATO or the real danger of being dragged into war by Russia.”
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002