USR candidate in the second round of the presidential elections, Elena Lasconi, had two messages today, one for the Romanians in Diaspora, another one for entrepreneurs.

She told Romanians in the diaspora that she understands their anti-system will and that she is the only anti-system candidate: “I am sure that you also do not want a president who threatens to take Romania out of the European Union and NATO or who declares that he is glad that we did not enter Schengen.”

“Dear Romanians in the diaspora, I know that you also want a strong and safe Romania, where you can return at any time, with the confidence that things have changed. And I know that your vote is an anti-system vote and it is normal to vote against those who drove you out of the country. But the only anti-system candidate is me. I am the one who opposed the system since my first candidacy in 2020. I am the one who was targeted by the fraudulent recount of votes. “I am, in fact, the one who bothers them and who really wants to change the destiny of this country,” Lasconi tells the diaspora in a video message published on Tuesday evening on her Facebook account.

She says that Romania is at a turning point and is ready to change, but “the question for us is whether we change it for better or for worse, whether we choose the well-being of the European Union or the poverty of a country with closed borders, whether we choose the peace guaranteed by NATO or the real danger of being dragged into war by Russia.”

“I’m sure you don’t want a president who threatens to take Romania out of the European Union and NATO, or who declares that he is glad that we did not enter Schengen,” Lasconi says.

The USR candidate for Presidency also assured entrepreneurs that Romania will become a developed country, urging them to vote for the country and its European path.

“Many of you remember the times before 1989, when we were isolated from Europe and depended only on Russia. You know what we went through, you know the poverty and darkness in which we lived our days. The totalitarianism we are heading towards now is extremely dangerous, but I trust you. I trust that you will all go out to vote and not let Romania deviate from its European path. My message to Romanian entrepreneurs is that Romania will become a developed country, where small and medium-sized businesses will be the backbone of the economy. Come and vote! Vote for Romania! Vote for Europe!”