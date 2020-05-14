Last day of lockdown: Gov’t to adopt GEO to make the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert

The coronavirus lockdown is ending in Romania today, two months after its establishment by presidential decree enforced over the coronavirus epidemic.

President Klaus Iohannis had announced on May 4 that the state of emergency would not be extended.

After the bill on the state of alert had been amended in Parliament on Wednesday, the government is expected to adopt today an emergency ordinance regulating the measures for Romania’s transition to a state of alert from a state of emergency.

Romanian PM Ludovic Orban has announced that the state of alert will be declared today by the National Committee for Emergency Situations, a body whose helm Orban will personally take over.

“Today, we will have to adopt a piece of legislation, an emergency ordinance to regulate all the necessary measures for the transition from a state of emergency to a state of alert, especially those measures concerning the rights of citizens, incentives that we granted for the state of emergency and that we will extend beyond. We’ll also put in place the measures in such sectors as healthcare or education, mainly in terms of how the academic exams will take place (…) during the entire alert state period,” PM Ludovic Orban said at the beginning of a government meeting on Thursday.

Orban added that the Executive must take into account the Constitutional Court’s ruling. “The change must not affect rights and freedoms, as they can only be temporarily affected by law and Parliament has adopted a law to that end that will come into force on Monday,” PM said.

How high are the fines during the state of alert?

The law that is regulating the state of alert has been voted in Parliament on Wednesday evening, establishing the contraventions and fines for breaking the rules during this time. Fines range from RON 500 to RON 15,000, with those who break the rules being able to pay half of the fine within a time frame of 15 days.