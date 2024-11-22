PSD President Marcel Ciolacu, who is in the midst of a scandal over his private jet trip paid for by Nordis, is still the favorite, with 23.7% of the voter turnout. However, he has lost almost one percentage point compared to the previous poll, when he was rated at 24.3%. Nicolae Ciucă is in fourth place, continuing his rise. The Liberal candidate is rated at 14.3% of the voter turnout, up from 12.1% a day ago and 10.2% eight days ago.
Mircea Geoană (6.9%) continues to fall, being surpassed by Călin Georgescu who climbs to 5th place with 8.1% voting intention. The next in the ranking are: Cristian Diaconescu – 6.2% Kelemen Hunor – 2.9% Cristian Terheș – 1%.
Ludovic Orban, who announced on Monday that he is withdrawing and supporting Elena Lasconi, is still credited in the AtlasIntel poll with 0.8% of the votes.
