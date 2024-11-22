Marcel Ciolacu continues to lead the presidential race, with a voter turnout of 23.7% for the first round of the elections scheduled for Sunday, November 24, according to a survey conducted by AtlasIntel between November 20-22 and obtained exclusively by HotNews.ro. The race to qualify for the second round is still tight, but Elena Lasconi has a slight lead.

According to the survey, Elena Lasconi has a voting intention of 17.8%, surpassing George Simion in the fight for second place, who is rated at 16.9%. In the previous AtlasIntel survey, published on November 21, George Simion (15.4%) surpassed Elena Lasconi (15.3%) by a tiny margin.

PSD President Marcel Ciolacu, who is in the midst of a scandal over his private jet trip paid for by Nordis, is still the favorite, with 23.7% of the voter turnout. However, he has lost almost one percentage point compared to the previous poll, when he was rated at 24.3%. Nicolae Ciucă is in fourth place, continuing his rise. The Liberal candidate is rated at 14.3% of the voter turnout, up from 12.1% a day ago and 10.2% eight days ago.

Mircea Geoană (6.9%) continues to fall, being surpassed by Călin Georgescu who climbs to 5th place with 8.1% voting intention. The next in the ranking are: Cristian Diaconescu – 6.2% Kelemen Hunor – 2.9% Cristian Terheș – 1%.

Ludovic Orban, who announced on Monday that he is withdrawing and supporting Elena Lasconi, is still credited in the AtlasIntel poll with 0.8% of the votes.

The AtlasIntel survey was conducted between November 20-22, 2024, on a sample of 1,692 respondents. The methodology used was random digital recruitment, with a margin of error of ±2 percent and a confidence level of 95%.