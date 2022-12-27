Lavrov gives Ukraine an ultimatum to “meet Russia’s demands in its new territories, before it’s too late”

The war in Ukraine continued in force over the holiday period, and on the day after Christmas, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks around the town of Bahmut, where some of the heaviest fighting has taken place in recent times.

At the same time, the Ukrainian foreign minister said that Ukraine wants peace talks at the UN by February, but that until they reach the negotiating table, the main actors in the Kremlin should be tried for war crimes in a court International.

On the other hand, the head of diplomacy of the aggressor state, Sergey Lavrov, gave an ultimatum to the government in Kyiv and demands that Ukraine “fulfill” the Kremlin’s proposals regarding its “new territories” in Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Also, Zelenskiy is asking the Indian prime minister for help in achieving peace, as India has increased its trade relations with Russia and become one of the largest buyers of Russian oil.

Lavrov accuses “some officials” at the Pentagon of wanting to kill Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with TASS, accuses “some officials” at the Pentagon of threatening to “eliminate physique of the Russian head of state”. “They should think very carefully about the possible consequences,” says the Russian foreign minister. Lavrov talked about the “confrontation” between Russia and the West and nuclear rhetoric.

After threatening Ukraine and warning the West about the “danger of escalation of the Ukrainian crisis”, the Russian foreign minister said that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was only “speculation” invented by “Western propaganda”.

Lavrov also said that Ukraine must “fulfill” Russia’s proposals regarding its “new territories” because, otherwise, the Russian army will act, writes CNN. “The enemy is as well informed as possible of our proposals to demilitarize and denationalize regime-controlled territories and eliminate threats to Russian security there, including from our new territories.

There is only one thing left to do: fulfill them before it is too late. Otherwise, the Russian military will act. As for the duration of the conflict, the ball is now in the court of the US and its regime. I can stop this useless resistance at any time,” said the head of diplomacy of the aggressor state.

Russia is struggling to maintain control of the four territories it claims to have annexed, with the Russian military on the defensive and Ukrainian troops liberating the city of Kherson just weeks after the alleged annexation from the invaders. Last week, Putin admitted that the situation in the four occupied territories was “extremely complicated”.

Zelensky admits that the situation in Donbas is tough

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has admitted that the situation in some areas of Donbas, in the east of the country, largely controlled by Russian forces, “is tough” for the Ukrainian army, reports on Tuesday EFE, quoted by Agerpres. Donbass, which includes the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, where fierce fighting is currently taking place between the Russian and Ukrainian militaries, is partially controlled by Moscow, which illegally annexed these territories in September.

In a message broadcast on the night of Monday to Tuesday and published on his Telegram account, Zelenski spoke about the cities of Bahmut and Kreminna, both located in Donbas, and which – as he explained – “require maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is tough”.

“The occupiers are using all resources, important resources, to achieve at least some progress. I thank all our people who firmly maintain their positions, remain steadfast and find opportunities not only not to lose anything, but even to drive out the occupiers and reduce their forces,” Zelenski added.

The city of Bahmut in Donetsk has turned into a pole of resistance for the Russian army, which has been trying to control it for weeks. And the same thing is happening with the city of Kreminna, from Lugansk, notes EFE.

Zelenski also referred to the energy problems facing Ukraine as a consequence of the latest Russian attacks against strategic infrastructure. “I had a special meeting with government officials regarding the energy and infrastructure situation. We are preparing for next year, not just for the winter months. There are threats that we must eliminate. There are steps we need to take. And the state will manage to do it”, insisted Zelenski.

More than nine million Ukrainians are without electricity after the latest Russian attacks on the country’s strategic infrastructure, preventing them from accessing services such as heating or drinking water in the dead of winter.

Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks around the city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces have repelled several Russian attacks in the region around the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian artillery hit Russian troops in the village of Polovinkino in the neighboring province of Lugansk, killing or injuring around 150 Russians.

A similar artillery attack on Russian soldiers in the southern province of Kherson left about 50 dead and 100 wounded, a Ukrainian military report said.

Zelenski asks for India’s support for peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was counting on India’s support to implement a peace formula in a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussion between the two leaders comes as India has boosted its trade ties with Russia and become one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil, defying Western sanctions and providing Russia with economic breathing room to continue the war. bloody aggression against the neighboring country. “I have announced the formula for peace and now I am counting on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support at the UN,” said Volodymyr Zelensky. In a statement after the call, the Indian government said Modi repeated his calls “for an immediate end to hostilities” and for a “return to dialogue and diplomacy”.

Kuleba: Ukraine wants UN peace talks by February

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that Ukraine plans to hold peace talks by the end of February, when it will be one year since the invasion began. Russian, reports Sky News. He added that this would likely happen at the UN, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be the mediator.

Kuleba also stated that he was “very pleased” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to the US, saying the US government plans to prepare a battery of Patriot missiles to be operational in Ukraine in less than six months.

The Ukrainian FM argued that diplomacy will play an important role in ending the conflict in Ukraine. “Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.