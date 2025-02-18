Several European countries, especially Romania, are starting to say they have territorial claims to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question from the Russian news agency TASS.

“There are such discussions,” Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with the US delegation in Riyadh. “And Romanian politicians talked about this not so long ago,” Lavrov added.

Lavrov’s statements come after the Russian foreign minister reiterated statements made last week by Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Speaking about the “imminent disintegration” of Ukraine, Naryshkin stated that “Ukraine was de facto formed only during the Soviet period from the lands of several neighboring states attached to a historical Russian territorial base.”

The Russian intelligence chief said that it was reasonable for Poland to “take care” of Lviv, while Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina “continue to be of interest to Romania.”

In addition, Naryshkin mentioned Transcarpathia, which had been part of the Kingdom of Hungary since the 11th century, and between the two world wars was part of Czechoslovakia.

The Russian intelligence chief made these statements at a conference hosted by the Russian Historical Society.

He illustrated his statements with a clip showing politicians from Europe publicly claiming Ukrainian territories, including Călin Georgescu. This evoked the interview that Georgescu gave to Ion Cristoiu in which the former candidate for the presidency of Romania spoke about territories that should become part of our country after the conclusion of peace in Ukraine. “If borders change, where are we? We have Northern Bukovina: interest. We have Bugeac, we have Northern Maramureș, right? From the former Transcarpathia, there is still some left over from the Hungarians… Lviv, which will remain with the Poles, and Little Russia…”, said Călin Georgescu.