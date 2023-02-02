Lavrov threatens again the Republic of Moldova: It could become the next Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, threatens Chisinau again, declaring that “the West has now set its eyes on the Republic of Moldova to have the role of the next Ukraine”, while Maia Sandu, “is ready, practically, for almost anything, including for the union with Romania”, according to TVR Moldova, which quotes Rador.

“Now, Moldova is considered for this role. First of all, because they were able to put a president at the head of the country through quite specific methods, far from being freely democratic, a president who wants to join NATO, has Romanian citizenship, is ready to unite with Romania and, in general , is ready for almost anything,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russia 24 and RIA Novosti television station, answering the question of which of the countries around Russia can follow Ukraine’s path, according to Jurnal.md.

Maia Sandu has repeatedly spoken out in favor of a victory for Ukraine over Russia and declared that, otherwise, “everyone will be in danger”. Last month, the President of the Republic of Moldova stated that “we must stop Russia and help Ukraine to win the war”.

The invasion launched by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, further strained relations between Chisinau and Moscow in the context in which the pro-European government led by Maia Sandu signed the application to join the European Union in March. Also in March 2022, the Republic of Moldova successfully connected to the European electricity network, after disconnecting from the Russian one.