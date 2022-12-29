Law for the regime of foreigners in Romania, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law approving the Emergency Ordinance to amend the article on the employment and secondment of foreigners on the territory of Romania and completes normative acts regarding the regime of foreigners, the Presidential Administration informs on Thursday.

Foreigners who legally entered the territory of Romania and whose unique permit has expired can request a new one, within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the law, if the termination of the employment relationship was registered no later than 18 months before the date of entry into force of this normative act, the new legislation provides.

The provisions do not apply to foreigners for whom the General Inspectorate for Immigration issued the return decision until the date of entry into force of this law, the GEO stipulates.