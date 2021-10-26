Leonard Orban, Ludovic Orban’s brother, steps down from the presidential aide seat

Presidential adviser for European Affairs Department, Leonard Orban, Ludovic Orban’s brother has been released from office upon request by President Klaus Iohannis, starting with November 1. According to the Presidential Administration, Leonard Orban wants to to retire. At the same time, the head of state decorated him with the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Knight.

„The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, signed on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the decree on the release on request of the position of Presidential Adviser of Mr. Leonard Orban, on November 1, 2021, for retirement. Also, as a sign of high appreciation for his exceptional professional career, for his contribution to supporting Romania’s European project and for his involvement in modernizing and streamlining the Presidential Administration, the President of Romania decided to confer the National Order “Star of Romania” as Knight to Leonard Orban “, according to a Presidential Administration’s press release.

Leonard Orban (b. 1961) graduated the the Faculty of Mechanics at the University of Brasov and the Faculty of Management at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest. Between May 2001 and April 2005, Leonard Orban was Deputy Negotiator and subsequently Chief Negotiator with the European Union. He is a signatory of the Treaty of Accession of Romania to the European Union (April 25, 2005, Luxembourg). He was Secretary of State in the Ministry of European Integration from December 2004 to December 2006.

In January 2007, Leonard Orban became the first Romanian commissioner. Between January 2007 and February 2010 he served as a member of the European Commission, responsible for multilingualism.

From 2010 to September 2011, Leonard Orban was Presidential Adviser for European Affairs in the Presidential Administration.

Between September 2011 and December 2012, he was Minister of European Affairs, responsible for European affairs and European funds. He is the author of numerous articles and studies published both in the Romanian and international press, on European affairs and the field of multilingualism.

In 2002 he was decorated with the Order of “Star of Romania” in the rank of Knight, for his contribution to Romania’s accession to NATO.

Leonard Orban was appointed Presidential Adviser on January 14, 2015