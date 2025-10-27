Liberal Ciprian Ciucu Officially Announces Bid for Bucharest Mayor

The Government approved last week that the elections for the mayor of Bucharest, the president of the Buzău County Council and the mayors of 12 other localities will take place on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

“Let me tell you, this was not an easy decision. I spent a lot of time weighing where I could have a greater positive impact — at the City Hall of Bucharest or the Sector 6 City Hall? I turned this decision over and over in my mind. Now you’ve found out, not directly from me, but you’ve found out that I will run. That’s why I’m writing you this letter — because it’s only fair that I explain why I made this decision,” wrote Ciprian Ciucu on Facebook on Monday. The PNL First Vice President also had a message for the residents of Sector 6.

“But first, please allow me to address those who have trusted me twice in a row — the people of Sector 6. My dear friends, this is not a farewell message. This is a message of continuity, a message to assure you that we’re moving forward. I’m not going anywhere; I’m staying here, in our city — I’m not changing my ID. I’m just moving to another level. We’ll take Sector 6 further — I know there are still areas that need renewal — but also Bucharest as a whole!” he added.

“I had a ‘dialogue’ with myself, asked the essential questions, and answered them: yes, I can, yes, it’s possible,” Ciucu continued. “Many of you have told me, both on the street and here on Facebook, that you wouldn’t vote for me precisely because you want me to stay at Sector 6 City Hall. It’s a form of attachment, and I thank you for your trust. And I know you’re also teasing me a little… But I assure you, I’m not leaving — I’m staying, and everything I promised will be done! The hospital, first of all! I’ll have good news to share in the coming days. Sector 6 is more or less on track; now it’s time to take care of all of Bucharest! You, the residents of Sector 6, will be my main allies in the campaign ahead! I know that! Because you’ll be speaking from experience with your friends, acquaintances, and relatives across Bucharest!” the liberal politician pointed out.

He also said he wants to live in a “well-organized city,” which is why he decided to run for Mayor of Bucharest.

“Why did I decide to run for Mayor of Bucharest? Because I also want to live in a city that’s well put together! It frustrates me terribly when I see how other cities in the civilized world look! It drives me mad! I want our city to look good, to make us feel good, to be orderly, clean, and pleasant! I want clean air that doesn’t make us sick! I want greenery! I want it to smell nice! I want us to stop spending days — even months — without hot water and heat in winter! I want our public services to have predictable schedules. I want the public transport to arrive on time! To be well connected, and I want the bus and tram stops to protect me from the rain and the sun! I don’t want to see degraded facades anymore, messy signage, or chaotic advertising! I want our city to keep developing — but legally, following the best urban planning policies, with mixed-use areas, not future slums. I don’t want our city to keep assaulting us — deafening us, ruining our mood with decayed buildings, or poisoning us with exhaust fumes and dust from unprotected construction sites!” Ciucu explained.

The sector mayor added that he will immediately start drafting his campaign program. “No one writes it for me — I’ve always written my own programs so that I know exactly what I’m committing to! It will be concise because I don’t really have time to make a detailed one. My campaign slogan will be ‘BUCUREȘTIUL PUS LA PUNCT’ (‘BUCHAREST PUT IN PLACE’)! And I will keep my word!” he concluded.

The PNL Bucharest branch officially nominated Ciprian Ciucu as the party’s candidate for Bucharest City Hall on Sunday evening, a meeting also attend by PM Ilie Bolojan, who is endorsing Ciucu on the bid for Bucharest City Hall.

The only challenger to the Sector 6 mayor was Stelian Bujduveanu, the current interim general mayor of the Capital, who did not receive the necessary votes.

Ciucu’s candidacy is set to be validated by the National Standing Bureau of PNL, the final procedural step required by the party’s statute.

According to an Avangarde poll published on Sunday, Daniel Băluță and Ciprian Ciucu are the frontrunners for the Bucharest mayoral race, separated by just two percentage points. The two sector mayors are followed by Cătălin Drulă and Anca Alexandrescu, with 18% and 16%, respectively.