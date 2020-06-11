POLITICSTOP NEWS

Liberals and Social Democrats ink political deal on extending mandates of local representatives and on local elections date

By Alina Grigoras
0 2

PSD, PNL and ALDE have made a deal on extending the mandates of the local representatives and on the date of the local elections. The three parties have submitted a draft bill in the Senate on Thursday to extend the mandates of the local leaders (mayors, deputy mayors, councilmen) until November 11. Their mandates expire on June 21, as local elections were due in early June in Romania, but they were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The three parties have also agreed on holding local elections at the end of September, and September 27 would be the agreed day for the ballot. Sources told mass media that the end of September is convenient both for PSD and PNL, as PSD can preserve the mandates of the their local representatives a little bit longer, while PNL can thus limit the negative of effect prompted by the economic crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, USR and Pro Romania do not agree with the deal of PSD and PNL.

The bill also says that the date of the local elections this year is established through organic law at least 60 days before the vote, by the Parliament and not by the Government as so far. Early this month, Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled that the date of the local and parliamentary elections must be settled by law by the Parliament, not by the Government.

PSD is thus maintaining power in the territory for a few more months. Social Democrats have most of the city halls in the country’s counties and a great part of the county councils. According to internal polls, SocDems are credited around 27-28%, targeting about 30-32% in local elections.

If Liberals are also advantaged by elections at the end of September, USR has voiced its opposition and Pro Romania as well.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More