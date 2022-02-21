Liberals complain of Social Democrats in party meeting. Citu-Ciolacu rows on exit from the gov’t, snap elections

The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) convened, on Monday, in the meeting of the National Executive Bureau, complaining about the collaboration with the coalition partners from the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Several party leaders have complained that the PNL is under attack, while the Liberal chairman Florin Cîțu has promised to discuss with his PSD counterpart, Marcel Ciolacu, sources told mass media.

In the PNL meeting, PM Nicolae Ciuca was being reproached about how he is handling the situation with the PSD Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, after last week the prime minister had asked Liberal minister of Finance, Dan Vilceanu to stop attacking the minister from the coalition.

“The PM must explain that it is not true all that Budai is stating, he is just intoxicating the public space,” Liberal sources disclosed.

Several Liberal leaders, including Alina Gorghiu, Raluca Turcan or Gheorghe Flutur complained that PNL is under attack and that this topic must be tackled in the coalition.

“We are being attacked on TV. We must discuss within the coalition that this attack must end”, said Gheorghe Flutur.

In her turn, Raluca Turcan denounced that PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu and Labour minister Marius Budăi “are lying on TV every night regarding the pension rise and the amendment of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience”, arguing that these attacks “destabilize PNL”.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca would have told them that they must endorse the government and that he has no problem detaching himself from the measures proposed by PSD, if they are not discussed in the Coalition.

In exchange, PNL chair Florin Cîțu promised that he will discuss with PSD and ask it “to stop saying that PNL will not let them increase their pensions”.

At the same time, in the party discussions, Robert Sighiartău criticized Florin Cîțu for announcing solutions on Instagram without discussing them in the party and in the governing coalition.

Ciolacu: If PSD leaves the gov’t, there will be snap elections. Citu: No compromise

PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu told PNL leader Florin Cîțu on Sunday that a possible break-up of the ruling coalition will lead to early elections. His comment comes as the two leaders of the main parties in the ruling coalition have been making statements criticizing each other lately.

“I am officially announcing Mr. Cîţu: if PSD leaves the government, we will have early elections,” Marcel Ciolacu warned. “I don’t think Romania can afford to have early elections at this point,” he said.

In retort, ​Florin Cîțusaid he is not impressed by Marcel Ciolacu’s statements on early elections, ironically telling him he should go to President Iohannis who has the decision in this regard.

The PNL leader stated that all issues must be discussed in the Coalition where solutions can be found, “solutions to help the Romanians, but also to be economically feasible”.

“I repeat, we have made a compromise (the coalition with PSD-n.r.) For the stability of Romania, we are not making a compromise that will lead Romania to communism,” he said.

Florin Cîțu has mentioned though that he has a reason to appreciate Marcel Ciolacu. “He did not take the side of some ministers who came with aberrations in the public space and I appreciated that in him“, the PNL leader explained.

Cîțu also has some advice for Ciolacu. “I’d appreciate it if he had something to say,” he said.

In his turn, Marcel Ciolacu replied again today, claiming that the PSD ministers are more performing than the PNL ministers.

Asked at the Palace of the Parliament, if it seemed to him that the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă defends the PSD ministers rather than the PNL ministers, Ciolacu said: “No. It seems to me that Mr. Nicolae Ciuca is doing his job as prime minister. He does not defend the PSD ministers. God forgive me, the PSD ministers are better, that’s it! No offense!”.