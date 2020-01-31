Liberals propose draft to allow Romanians from Diaspora to vote for three days in the parliamentary elections

Vice-President of the Senate, Liberal Alina Gorghiu has announced a draft law that enables Romanians from Diaspora to vote for three days also in the upcoming parliamentary elections, like they did at the presidential elections last year.

“We propose the extension of the voting days in Diaspora for the parliamentary elections as well. Only this way we can end the long period of humiliation for the Romanian voters abroad“, she said in a Facebook post on Friday.

According tot the bill, voting across polling stations abroad should take place also on the Friday and Saturday previous to the Sunday’s voting day. They propose the voting starts on Friday at 12:00hrs and ends at 21:00hrs, while Saturday to start at 07:00hrs and end at 21:00hrs.