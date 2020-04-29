POLITICS

Liberation denies President Iohannis’ statements on France’s failure in re-opening schools

By Alina Grigoras
0 63

French website “CheckNews” owned by  the Libération renowned publication, has denied the statements made by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis  on Monday that schools re-opening in France was not such a good idea, as students and teachers had got infected.

To justify why it’s better for Romanian pupils not to return to school this academic year, President Iohannis said that “in a region in France authorities have opened schools experimentally and the move has not turned out well, as tens of pupils tested positive for coronavirus and several teachers ended up in intensive care”.

«CheckNews»  has come out saying that Iohannis had made a confusion. The website says it has found no information in the French media mentioning the experiment evoked by the Romanian President. Moreover, the French Education Ministry has also denied it.

CheckNews has also contacted the Romanian Presidency’s press office which replied that Klaus Iohannis had referred to “a study conducted by Pasteur Institute during March 30-April 4, which surveyed pupils and teachers in Oise department in France, an area strongly affected by the COVID-19 infections, where there were more pupils and teachers hospitalized after being infected.”

The French fact-checking website  confirms that such a study had indeed been conducted in a high school in Crépy-en-Valois in Oise, but that, contrary to what the Romanian president had stated, this testing campaign had been done one month after the high school had been closed. The above mentioned school closed its gates in early March and have not re-opened ever since.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More