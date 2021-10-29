List of possible ministers from the Ciuca Cabinet

Liberals don’t give up the idea of a PNL-UDMR minority government, while the PM designate Nicolae Ciucă is expected to submit the list of ministers in Parliament on Saturday.



Following intense discussions between PNL leaders and a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis after the latter returned from the visit in Egypt, the list of ministers have suffered some amendments, for instance Catalin Predoiu was replaced by Alina Gorghiu at the Justice ministry, and Predoiu took over the Defence portfolio. Minister proposals have also changed at Transports, Agriculture and Digitalization.

According to Digi24 sources, Ciucă Cabinet might have the following componence:

Prim-minister: Nicolae Ciucă

Deputy prime-minister: Kelemen Hunor

PNL minister:

National Defence Ministry: Cătălin Predoiu

Foreign Affairs Ministry: Bogdan Aurescu

Public Finance Ministry: Dan Vîlceanu

Interior Ministry: Lucian Bode

Education Ministry: Sorin Cîmpeanu

Labour Ministry: Raluca Turcan

Energy Ministry: Virgil Popescu

Agriculture Ministry: Mircea Fechet

Culture Ministry: Bogdan Gheorghiu

Transports Ministry: Marcel Boloş

Health Ministry: Nelu Tătaru

Justice Ministry: Alina Gorghiu

Digitalization Ministry: Robert-Ionatan Sighiartău

Economy and Tourism ministry: Florin Roman

UDMR ministers:

European Projects Ministry: Hegedus Csilla

Development, Public Works and Administration Ministry: Cseke Attila

Environment Ministry: Tánczos Barna

Youth and Sports Ministry: Novak Eduard

Nicolae Ciuca needs 234 votes to invest the government. At the moment, PNL and UDMR are still relying on a maximum of 158 votes, after several Liberals, led by Ludovic Orban, announced that they were leaving the party’s parliamentary group, and most likely will not vote for the government.

The interim minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros announced on Facebook today that he also quits the PNL parliamentary group in the Senate, denouncing that “those who seized the party have destroyed PNL”. Oros is the ninth Liberal MP who leaves the parliamentary group, after Ludovic Orban, Alexandru Kocsis, Ovidiu Florean, Ion Ștefan, Ionel Dancă, Constantin Șovăială, George Ionescu, Luminița Barcari.

PSD and USR stated that they will not endorse a minority government.



PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu said today that PSD will not vote a minority government.

“The solution of a minority government is a very big mistake and we cannot support such a thing. When you are dealing with four crises – economic, health, social, political – you cannot go through these crises with a minority government. You need a stable government with a majority in Parliament. A minority government is a rupture between the Government and Parliament. I know that there have been minority governments in Romania, but not in such a crisis situation. Certainly, PSD will not vote for a minority government. No decision has been made in this regard, but I will recommend this to my colleagues “, said Marcel Ciolacu.