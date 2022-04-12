Lithuania Launches Military Training of Ukrainians

In Lithuania, the exercises are resumed, where Ukrainians learn to work with the new equipment provided by Europe for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The readiness of Lithuania to take part in the victory of Ukraine over Russia was declared by the commander of the Lithuanian Army, general Valdemaras Rupšys.

“In order to achieve the maximum result in the near future, we will organize military exercises for the Ukrainian military here in Lithuania… We are ready to train their instructors to prepare them to work with the equipment that we ourselves manage, with the military equipment, equipment or weapons that we have, this is the knowledge necessary to manage operations in Ukraine,” Valdemaras Rupšys.

