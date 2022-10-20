Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of Great Britain

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation, in a statement held in front of reporters right at the entrance to 10 Downing Street.

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this.

We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party. This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week.

This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.

Thank you,” reads Truss statement.

Liz Truss lasted 44 days in office.

The political crisis has intensified since Wednesday in Great Britain, after the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, announced that she was resigning from her position.

Suella Braverman justified her departure by sending an official document using her personal messenger, a “technical violation” of government rules. She also criticized Liz Truss’s cabinet, saying it had failed to keep “key commitments that were promised to voters”. Suella Braverman is the second member to leave, in less than a week, the British cabinet, after the dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng, Minister of Finance.