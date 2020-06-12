Local authorities get the green light for road and railway infrastructure projects

The road and railway infrastructure projects will be transferred from the central authorities to the local ones.

The PM’s Head of Chancellery, Ionel Danca, said that the Government had adopted this draft resolution, which “represent a real revolution in the infrastructure projects developed by EU Funds”.

“It is an expected solution, long-time required by the local authorities, which were powerless seeing how certain transport routes with heavy traffic would get crowded and they could not intervene to do rehabilitation, expansion or modernanisation works (…) Through this mechanism an acute issue of the Operational Large Infrastructure Programme is solved, it had a disengagement risk of over EUR 2 billion for there are delayed projects and now they can be transferred to local level,” Danca said.