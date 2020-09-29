POLITICSTOP NEWS

Local by-election: How many mayor seats have the parties won?

By Romania Journal
After the parallel vote counting made by the parties, PSD ranks first on number of mayors after the local elections held on Sunday. PSD also tops the ranking of chiefs of county councils, but it lost more counties compared to the elections in 2016.

The Liberals is ahead yet on the political score. PNL leaders say that are ahead by 4 percents before PSD on the political score. “PNL has a score of over 34%, PSD around 30% and USR somewhere to 13%“, said PNL secretary general, Robert Sighiartău.

So, according to the parallel counting by the parties, PSD has the highest number of mayors and leaders of county councils, but the right-wing parties can form majorities in more local and county councils.

PSD – 1,438 mayors

PNL – 1,237 mayors

UDMR – 199 mayors

PMP – 50 mayors

USR PLUS Alliance – 45 mayors

Pro Romania – 35 mayors

ALDE – 15 mayors

As for the county councils, PSD has won 20 seats, PNL – 17, and UDMR – 4.

Alba – PNL – Ioan Dumitrel
Arad – PNL – Iustin Cionca
Argeș – PSD – Ion Mânzână
Bacău – PSD – Valentin Ivancea
Bihor – PNL – Ilie Bolojan
Bistrița – PSD – Radu Moldovan
Botoșani- PSD – Doina Fedorovici
Brașov – PNL – Adrian Ioan Veștea
Brăila-PSD – Iulian Francisk Chiriac
Buzău – PSD – Petre Emanoil Neagu
Călărași – PSD – Vasile Iliuță
Caraș Severin – PNL – Romeo Dunca
Cluj – PNL – Alin Tișe
Constanța – PNL – Mihai Lupu
Covasna – UDMR – Tamaș Sandor
Dâmbovița – PSD – Corneliu Ștefan
Dolj – PSD – Cosmin Vasile
Galați – PSD – Costel Fotea
Giurgiu – PNL – Dumitru Beianu
Gorj – PSD – Cosmin Popescu
Harghita – UDMR – Borboly Csaba
Hunedoara – PSD – Laurențiu Nistor
Ialomița – PSD – Marian Pavel
Iași – PNL – Costel Alexe
Ilfov – PNL – Thuma Hubert
Mureș – UDMR – Peter Ferenc
Maramureș – PNL – Ionel Bogdan
Mehedinți – PSD – Aladin Georgescu
Neamț – PSD – Ionel Arsene
Olt – PSD – Marius Oprescu
Prahova – PNL – Iulian Dumitrescu
Sălaj – PNL – Iancu Sălăjanu
Satu Mare – UDMR – Pataki Csaba
Sibiu – PNL – Daniela Cîmpean
Suceava – PNL – Gheorghe Flutur
Teleorman – PSD – Adrian Gâdea
Timiș – PNL – Alin Nica
Tulcea – PSD – Horia Teodorescu
Vâlcea – PSD – Constantin Rădulescu
Vaslui – PSD – Dumitru Buzatu
Vrancea – PNL – Cătălin Toma.

Romania Journal
