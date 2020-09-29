Local by-election: How many mayor seats have the parties won?

After the parallel vote counting made by the parties, PSD ranks first on number of mayors after the local elections held on Sunday. PSD also tops the ranking of chiefs of county councils, but it lost more counties compared to the elections in 2016.

The Liberals is ahead yet on the political score. PNL leaders say that are ahead by 4 percents before PSD on the political score. “PNL has a score of over 34%, PSD around 30% and USR somewhere to 13%“, said PNL secretary general, Robert Sighiartău.

So, according to the parallel counting by the parties, PSD has the highest number of mayors and leaders of county councils, but the right-wing parties can form majorities in more local and county councils.

PSD – 1,438 mayors

PNL – 1,237 mayors

UDMR – 199 mayors

PMP – 50 mayors

USR PLUS Alliance – 45 mayors

Pro Romania – 35 mayors

ALDE – 15 mayors

As for the county councils, PSD has won 20 seats, PNL – 17, and UDMR – 4.

Alba – PNL – Ioan Dumitrel

Arad – PNL – Iustin Cionca

Argeș – PSD – Ion Mânzână

Bacău – PSD – Valentin Ivancea

Bihor – PNL – Ilie Bolojan

Bistrița – PSD – Radu Moldovan

Botoșani- PSD – Doina Fedorovici

Brașov – PNL – Adrian Ioan Veștea

Brăila-PSD – Iulian Francisk Chiriac

Buzău – PSD – Petre Emanoil Neagu

Călărași – PSD – Vasile Iliuță

Caraș Severin – PNL – Romeo Dunca

Cluj – PNL – Alin Tișe

Constanța – PNL – Mihai Lupu

Covasna – UDMR – Tamaș Sandor

Dâmbovița – PSD – Corneliu Ștefan

Dolj – PSD – Cosmin Vasile

Galați – PSD – Costel Fotea

Giurgiu – PNL – Dumitru Beianu

Gorj – PSD – Cosmin Popescu

Harghita – UDMR – Borboly Csaba

Hunedoara – PSD – Laurențiu Nistor

Ialomița – PSD – Marian Pavel

Iași – PNL – Costel Alexe

Ilfov – PNL – Thuma Hubert

Mureș – UDMR – Peter Ferenc

Maramureș – PNL – Ionel Bogdan

Mehedinți – PSD – Aladin Georgescu

Neamț – PSD – Ionel Arsene

Olt – PSD – Marius Oprescu

Prahova – PNL – Iulian Dumitrescu

Sălaj – PNL – Iancu Sălăjanu

Satu Mare – UDMR – Pataki Csaba

Sibiu – PNL – Daniela Cîmpean

Suceava – PNL – Gheorghe Flutur

Teleorman – PSD – Adrian Gâdea

Timiș – PNL – Alin Nica

Tulcea – PSD – Horia Teodorescu

Vâlcea – PSD – Constantin Rădulescu

Vaslui – PSD – Dumitru Buzatu

Vrancea – PNL – Cătălin Toma.