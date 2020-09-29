Local by-election: How many mayor seats have the parties won?

After the parallel vote counting made by the parties, PSD ranks first on number of mayors after the local elections held on Sunday. PSD also tops the ranking of chiefs of county councils, but it lost more counties compared to the elections in 2016.
The Liberals is ahead yet on the political score. PNL leaders say that are ahead by 4 percents before PSD on the political score. “PNL has a score of over 34%, PSD around 30% and USR somewhere to 13%“, said PNL secretary general, Robert Sighiartău.
So, according to the parallel counting by the parties, PSD has the highest number of mayors and leaders of county councils, but the right-wing parties can form majorities in more local and county councils.
PSD – 1,438 mayors
PNL – 1,237 mayors
UDMR – 199 mayors
PMP – 50 mayors
USR PLUS Alliance – 45 mayors
Pro Romania – 35 mayors
ALDE – 15 mayors
As for the county councils, PSD has won 20 seats, PNL – 17, and UDMR – 4.