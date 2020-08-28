Local election: Electoral campaign starts with special health protection measures in place

The election campaign for the local elections has started today, September 27 and will end on September 26.

Candidates racing for a mayor seat, for the president of the County Council (CJ), but also for a seat in local and county councils are getting the green light to carry out their electoral campaign to convince Romanians to vote for them.

As a first, the election campaign is an atypical one, as it is carried out with certain health protection rules in place, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, candidates and their campaign staffs are compelled to observe several measures:

observational triage and mandatory hand disinfection for all persons entering/arriving in the space where the events/meetings take place;

social distancing of at least one metre between participants in events/meetings, including those held on the street or from door to door;

display of the rules of access and individual protection in visible places in the spaces where the events/meetings take place;

in the case of closed-space events/meetings, limiting the number of participants to a maximum of 50 and their duration to a maximum of 2 hours;

in the case of outdoor events/meetings, limiting the number of participants to a maximum of 100, delimiting the perimeter by visible signs and ensuring a minimum area of 4 sqm/person;

in the case of actions carried out on the street, limit the number of persons moving in the group or forming a group to a maximum of 6;

in the case of door-to-door actions, limit the number of persons who make up the teams to a maximum of 2;

the application of the rules of collective and individual hygiene to prevent contamination and to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to an area of at least 4 sqm/person;

At the same time, wearing protective face mask that must cover the nose and mouth, is mandatory for all persons who have reached the age of 5 years, present in the spaces where events/meetings are held within the electoral campaign, whether they take place in a closed or outdoor space, as well as during the interaction, on the street or in the case of door-to-door actions, between citizens and their candidates/election campaign teams.

Local elections have been postponed in Romania from June to September 27, so the mandates of the incumbent mayors and local councilmen were extended.