Local elections delayed

The Government has adopted an emergency ordinance on Monday that extends the mandates of the local elected by the end of the year, while simplifying the procedures to file the electoral lists. The PM has announced that local elections will be thus delayed, with a date to be established at a later time.

The deputy PM Raluca Turcan argued that no electoral campaign activities can be held during this period when there is a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and that the mandates of the local elected are extended by December 31, 2020.

“We are delaying the date of the local elections until further notice“, PM Ludovic Orban underlined.

The procedures to file electoral has been also simplified: “The parties will have to present only one list of supporters with 25,000 signatures, with 500 voters in each county and Bucharest”, the deputy PM explained.

Political sources told Digi24 that several scenarios are considered to re-schedule the local elections either in September or October. Other options are to hold local elections together with the parliamentary ones at the end of the year, or to set back the ballot for Parliament in September or October along with the local elections.