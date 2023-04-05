Lower Chamber passes Criminal Code bill without a threshold for abuse of office

The Chamber of Deputies, the Lower Chamber of thew Romanian Parliament, voted to amend the Criminal Codes without a threshold for abuse of office. PSD, PNL and UDMR MPs voted on the bills in the form drafted by the Ministry of Justice at the end of last year. Also, the amendment was kept, by which SRI interceptions can be used for corruption crimes.

Thus, no value threshold was established for the crime of abuse of office.

The Minister of Justice explained in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies that from the ministry’s point of view, the law is constitutional, although the Constitutional Court requested the introduction of a threshold. From the rostrum of the Parliament, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu attacked the Opposition.

“This Coalition last year voted to abolish the Special Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIJ), you were unable to do it, the justice laws, for 12 months you looked at them like the cat on the calendar, you were unable to pass them. The law on whistleblowers, the law on the consolidation of ANABI and finally the criminal codes. So, we are to blame for adopting in one year 7 laws to strengthen Justice and you who do nothing must teach us lessons? I think the lack of political and other common sense also has a limit. You have a limit at least, and in criticism, and in insults, and in aberrations. Just talk and wrap yourself in cables between which you will go down in history without leaving anything behind. This Coalition has done what you have not done”, said Predoiu.

USR leader, Cătălin Drula, criticized the Minister of Justice, before the vote. “Yesterday, Predoiu supported the threshold, today he no longer supports it. You make Iordache a minister with a backbone,” said the USR president.

PSD chair Marcel Ciolacu was asked by the press why the threshold for abuse of office was removed: “So that no one steals under a leu!“, replied Ciolacu.

At the final vote there were 191 votes “for”, 66 votes “against” and 12 abstentions. The Chamber of Deputies is a decision-making chamber.

AUR announced it will challenge the two draft laws on Criminal Codes to the Constitutional Court.