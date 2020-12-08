Ludovic Orban explains resignation

The resigning premier explained he had considered as a “an honourable gesture” to step down in order to prove that he is not clinging to the PM position. “I considered he resignation is an act of honour and dignity after these elections. It is a natural decision to show I am not clinging to the PM position, to show that I took account of the expressed will”.
“I resigned and I do not intend to be PM again. We need stability, we have to focus on a parliamentary majority that should have a very serious program to lead to Romania’s growth. When we have an agreement on a potential proposal for PM we’ll let you know”, Orban said.
He pointed out that the National Liberal Party had calculated the distribution of seats in parliament and a parliamentary majority without PSD is possible.
Romania’s Parliament has 136 senators and 329 deputies.