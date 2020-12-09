Ludovic Orban-Klaus Iohannis meeting. What PM nominations are floated?

Resigning PM Ludovic Orban is having a meeting with President Klaus Iohanis to discuss PNL’s proposals for the PM seat. Liberal sources told mass media that Nicolae Ciucă (the incumbent interim PM), Florin Cîțu (minister of Finance) and Marcel Boloș (minister of EU Funds) are on the list, but MEPs Siegfried Mureșan and Dan Motreanu are also considered.

However, the sources also revealed that neither Siegfried Mureșan, nor Florin Cîțu want the job, as Muresan won’t give up his job in Brussels and Citu would also like to continue as Finance minister.

Another highly-regarded Liberal to take the PM office was also Ilie Bolojan, former mayor of Oradea, currently leader of Bihor County Council, but he rejected the nomination as well, arguing he wants to continue his activity in the local public administration.

The same sources said that Nicolae Ciuca, former Defence Minister, has the most chances to be nominated.

After the encounter at Cotroceni Palace, the Liberals are expected to convene in a top meeting to validate the proposal of PM-designate.

USR-PLUS retorts

After first vice-president of PNL, Rares Bogdan had stated that the Liberals will probably have 10-11 ministries in the future coalition Cabinet, USR-PLU- five or six ministries and UDMR two, USR-PLUS replied that the discussions about ministries rumoured in mass media “are pure fantasy”.

USR vice-president Catalin Drula has slammed the Liberal leaders who came out public to talk about the division of the ministries. “I read in the news about various Cabinet formulas. I repeat: there have been NO discussions YET between USR-PLUS and PNL, either formal or informal about ministries and forming a majority”, he stated.