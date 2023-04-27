Maia Sandu accuses Kremlin of meddling in the elections in the Republic of Moldova

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, accused Russia on Thursday of interference in the internal affairs of her country, giving as an example the upcoming elections in the Gagauzia region, where according to the Moldovan President, many of the candidates are Russian agents, Reuters reports.

“We see open interference, he was heading to Gagauzia to support one of the candidates in the elections. Unfortunately, many candidates there are agents of Russia and not politicians who want to work for the good of the Gagauz people”, said Maia Sandu.

A few days ago, the Moldovan authorities banned the access of a Russian delegation to the semi-autonomous region of Gagauzia, one of the pro-Russian regions, which will elect, on Sunday, the head of the local executive. The delegation was led by Rustam Minihanov, governor of the Tatarstan region in Russia.

Russia rejects the accusation that it interferes in the internal problems of the Republic of Moldova. On Tuesday, Russia announced the expulsion of a Moldovan diplomat as a symmetrical measure after the expulsion, last week, of a Russian diplomat from Chisinau.

The Republic of Moldova, which last year applied to join the European Union alongside its neighbor Ukraine, accused Russia of trying to destabilize it. “Russia does not respect and has never respected our sovereignty and independence. And now Moscow is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova in order to obstruct our European path and to cause chaos,” Sandu claimed in the Jurnal-TV program.